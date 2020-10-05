The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the entire country move to Level 5. A NPHET source told TheJournal.ie that projections are “very bad”.

2. #DECISIONS: Coalition leaders are to meet with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan today to discuss the recommendation. Business group Ibec has said the government must “seek, review and publish the evidence that is underpinning these recommendations”.

3. #THE NORTH: Additional coronavirus restrictions have taken effect in Derry city and Strabane. From today, pubs, cafes and restaurants are confined to takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining, amongst other measures.

4. #TRUMP: A doctor at the hospital where US President Donald Trump is being treated has labelled his brief car trip outside the hospital to greet supporters as ‘insanity’. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Dr James P Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, tweeted.

5. #WINTER PLAN: There is concern that the HSE’s Winter Plan came too late this year and that it will struggle to recruit the staff require for the significant number of additional beds it has promised.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #TRAFFIC WISH LIST: Eamon Ryan’s department officials told him a list of demands about traffic and road conditions from Dublin City Council included unsubstantiated assertions and baseless allegations against other State bodies.

7. #WALKING ON AIR: Love was in the air in Dublin Airport yesterday as a couple were married in the foyer of the Old Central Terminal Building. French couple Nico and Justine Buhler were married at the airport, after Covid-19 restrictions disrupted their wedding plans.

8. #THE OUTLOOK: On the weather front, it will be mostly cloudy this morning with rain in Leinster and Ulster. Met Éireann says the rain will clear slowly northeastwards through the day with sunny spells following. However, showers will return across the country this evening.