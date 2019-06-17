The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. HOUSING: Minister Eoghan Murphy has said it’s “ultimately fair” that if someone turns down two “reasonable offers” of social housing tenancies within the space of a year they won’t receive any other offers for five years.

2. #HEALTH: Women living with severe complications as a result of surgeries using vaginal mesh implants have said there is still no clear aftercare pathway.

3. #GARDAÍ: Concerns were raised by An Garda Síochána that the inclusion of non-Irish actors in its latest recruitment ads would be seen as “tokenism”, new documents reveal.

4. #CLIMATE: The ESRI has said that the government has two different options for distributing carbon tax revenues, either in lump sums or through social welfare.

5. #PROTESTS: Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has apologised for the way her administration tried to pass a law allowing extraditions to China.

6. #JUSTICE: Over 355,000 hours of community work was carried out by people serving Community Service Orders last year, a new report by the Probation Service has revealed.

7. #TORIES: Candidates to become the UK’s next prime minister clashed over Brexit strategies during their first debate last night, but the frontrunner Boris Johnson dodged the confrontation.

8. #PEBBLE BEACH: American Gary Woodland won golf’s US Open early this morning Irish time with Rory McIlroy in tied-ninth, best of the three Irish competitors.

