The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: Easing of the 5km limit, outdoor sports, and the possibility of two households meeting up outdoors is due to be considered this week by government.

2. #SUEZ CANAL: The stricken ship blocking the Suez Canal was “partially refloated” in the early hours of this morning, according to a canal services firm.

3. #ENGLAND: Friends and families will be reunited and team sports will resume in a major easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors from today.

4. #WHO: A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario for its emergence.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: The ICCL has called for human rights-focused, independent inspections of Ireland’s Direct Provision centres to be implemented.

6. #COVID: Public Health officials yesterday evening confirmed a further 604 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

7. #BEACON: HSE chief Paul Reid has said the breach in procedure by Beacon Hospital in providing vaccines to a private school was a “real body blow”.

8. #POLL: Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped to 11% – down two points – in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

9. #THE NORTH: One of Northern Ireland’s largest live events arenas will open as a mass vaccination centre later.