#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 29 Mar 2021, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,102 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5394682
Image: Shutterstock/naito29
Image: Shutterstock/naito29

Updated 2 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: Easing of the 5km limit, outdoor sports, and the possibility of two households meeting up outdoors is due to be considered this week by government. 

2. #SUEZ CANAL: The stricken ship blocking the Suez Canal was “partially refloated” in the early hours of this morning, according to a canal services firm.

3. #ENGLAND: Friends and families will be reunited and team sports will resume in a major easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors from today.

4. #WHO: A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario for its emergence.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: The ICCL has called for human rights-focused, independent inspections of Ireland’s Direct Provision centres to be implemented.

6. #COVID: Public Health officials yesterday evening confirmed a further 604 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

7. #BEACON: HSE chief Paul Reid has said the breach in procedure by Beacon Hospital in providing vaccines to a private school was a “real body blow”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #POLL: Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped to 11% – down two points – in the latest Business Post/Red C poll

9. #THE NORTH: One of Northern Ireland’s largest live events arenas will open as a mass vaccination centre later.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie