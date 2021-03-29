The 9 at 9: Monday

Updated 2 minutes ago
1. #RESTRICTIONS: Easing of the 5km limit, outdoor sports, and the possibility of two households meeting up outdoors is due to be considered this week by government.
2. #SUEZ CANAL: The stricken ship blocking the Suez Canal was “partially refloated” in the early hours of this morning, according to a canal services firm.
3. #ENGLAND: Friends and families will be reunited and team sports will resume in a major easing of England’s lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors from today.
4. #WHO: A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario for its emergence.
5. #DIRECT PROVISION: The ICCL has called for human rights-focused, independent inspections of Ireland’s Direct Provision centres to be implemented.
6. #COVID: Public Health officials yesterday evening confirmed a further 604 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
7. #BEACON: HSE chief Paul Reid has said the breach in procedure by Beacon Hospital in providing vaccines to a private school was a “real body blow”.
8. #POLL: Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped to 11% – down two points – in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
9. #THE NORTH: One of Northern Ireland’s largest live events arenas will open as a mass vaccination centre later.
