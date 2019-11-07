The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CUTS RTÉ has revealed plans to cut the pay of its top presenters by 15% as part of a major restructuring plan that will seek to reduce costs by €60 million over three years.

2. #DRUGS There has been a 50% increase in the number of cocaine treatment cases between 2017 and 2018, a new study has found.

3. #DOCTORS Almost half of Irish doctors in a new survey said they have considered leaving the profession for reasons of personal wellbeing.

4. #SCHOOL DAYS Heavy workloads and a focus on rote learning are just some of the reasons why students, parents and teachers believe it is time to reform the current Leaving Cert cycle, according to a new study.

5. #TWEET ME A complaint unsealed in the US District Court detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit Twitter employees as spies, according to prosecutors.

6. #REVIEW AIRBNB is to verify every listing on its platform, following a string of scams and a deadly shooting at a house party.

7. #MISSING The family and friends of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dollard have made a renewed plea for information marking the 24th anniversary since she went missing.

8. #ROOTS Dermot Shea, the son of two Irish immigrants, has been announced as the new NYPD police chief, the United States’ largest police force.

