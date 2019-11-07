This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 7:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CUTS RTÉ has revealed plans to cut the pay of its top presenters by 15% as part of a major restructuring plan that will seek to reduce costs by €60 million over three years.

2. #DRUGS There has been a 50% increase in the number of cocaine treatment cases between 2017 and 2018, a new study has found. 

3. #DOCTORS Almost half of Irish doctors in a new survey said they have considered leaving the profession for reasons of personal wellbeing.

4. #SCHOOL DAYS Heavy workloads and a focus on rote learning are just some of the reasons why students, parents and teachers believe it is time to reform the current Leaving Cert cycle, according to a new study. 

5. #TWEET ME A complaint unsealed in the US District Court detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit Twitter employees as spies, according to prosecutors.

6. #REVIEW AIRBNB is to verify every listing on its platform, following a string of scams and a deadly shooting at a house party.

7. #MISSING The family and friends of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dollard have made a renewed plea for information marking the 24th anniversary since she went missing.

8. #ROOTS Dermot Shea, the son of two Irish immigrants, has been announced as the new NYPD police chief, the United States’ largest police force. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Conor McCrave
