Thursday 9 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 8:00 AM
26 minutes ago 1,679 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145466
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GLEE STAR A search is currently underway for missing Glee star Naya Rivera who is feared to have drowned. 

2. #EUROGROUP Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will today find out if he has been elected leader of the Eurogroup, a group of 19 European finance Ministers. Donohoe will require 10 of the 19 votes to be deemed elected.

3. #24-HOUR BUSES Development of new 24-hour bus routes in Dublin is likely to be delayed due to Covid-19. With a decline in fare revenue, additional funding would likely be needed according to the National Transport Authority chief executive.

4. #MOTHER AND BABY A total of €12 million has been spent so far on the Commission of Inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes. The report is also not expected for another four months, due to delays caused by Covid-19. 

5. #OXFAM Up to 12,000 deaths a day could be caused by hunger due to Covid-19, according to a new report by Oxfam. The report says that deaths from hunger could eclipse Covid-19 daily deaths, the highest of which was 10,000 in a single day.

6. #TRACING APP The Covid-19 tracing app has been downloaded more than one million times, just over a day after it was launched. The HSE CEO Paul Reid has said that it has been the most successful tracing app launched in the world.

7. #PUBS A total of 26 pubs have been found to have breached health restrictions, with Gardaí overseeing 6,380 checks last weekend. While Gardaí do not have powers to close pubs directly, publicans found flouting rules may have their license renewal objected to by the Gardaí

8. #TODAY’S OUTLOOK Mostly cloudy today, with patchy rain and drizzle expected across the south and east. A few sunny spells will develop, but heavy showers are expected in the east in the afternoon. 

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

