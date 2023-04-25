GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Abortion

1. In our main story this morning, Lauren Boland reports that a review of Ireland’s abortion legislation will come before Cabinet today with recommendations on the regulation of termination of pregnancies.

Ahead of its publication, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last week he would be “reluctant and uncomfortable” to make any significant legislative changes.

However, pro-choice advocates and some Opposition parties have said that the Government should respect the recommendations of the review and be prepared to enact changes if they are necessary.

Sudan

2. A US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals has officially come into effect after 10 days of conflict, which has seen hundreds killed, thousands wounded and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to the ceasefire “following intense negotiations”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement shortly before the truce took effect at midnight.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing, with Tánaste Micheál Martin confirming yesterday that 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated so far.

Stardust

3. Fresh inquests into the Stardust nightclub tragedy are due to begin today.

The Stardust tragedy saw 48 young people killed and over 200 people injured at a disco in the Stardust nightclub in Artane on 14 February 1981.

It comes after months of delay to the inquests, following legal action taken by the former manager of the Stardust nightclub, Eamon Butterly, over the decision of Cullinane to include ‘unlawful killing’ as a potential verdict.

Trump

4. The prosecutor investigating whether former US president Donald Trump meddled in the 2020 US election in Georgia has called for “heightened security” as she predicted a decision on potential charges during the summer.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis wrote to law-enforcement bodies saying she expects to announce decisions between 11 July and 1 September.

Niall Collins

5. Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins has issued a statement regarding allegations surrounding the sale of land by Limerick County Council 15 years ago.

Collins has been the subject of allegations in recent days relating to the disposal of land when he was a local representative for Limerick County Council in 2007 and 2008, and whether he voted to dispose of the land that was eventually bought by his wife.

GSOC

6. Gardaí have opened an investigation into allegations that a Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) investigator attended a party with Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch last week.

The Garda’s National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is set to investigate the matter, following the officer’s resignation over the allegation last Friday.

Anti-immigration

7. A group of protestors turned up outside the home of Dublin TD Paul Murphy and his partner Jess Spear yesterday evening, just as they were preparing to give their newborn a bath.

Murphy has said that he believes that it is “dangerous” that the group has targeted him and his family “in this way”.

Biden 2024?

8. US President Joe Biden is expected to announce his bid for a second term today, after telling reporters at the White House yesterday to “stay tuned”.

Neither the White House, the Democratic Party nor the president himself have confirmed he will announce but multiple US media reports, citing unnamed sources, say the move will come early tomorrow in a video address.