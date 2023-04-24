Paul Murphy asks Dáil to set aside time for statement by Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT’S Paul Murphy has written to the Dáil’s business committee to request time this week for Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins to make a statement to fellow TDs.

Collins has been the subject of allegations in recent days relating to the disposal of land when he was a local representative for Limerick County Council in 2007 and 2008.

Advertisement

He has not commented on the allegations since they were first outlined in previous reports last week. Asked by reporters about the allegations last Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had full confidence in Collins.

The Journal has sought clarity from Limerick County Council about the allegations since they were first reported.

However, the council has not responded to requests for documents related to previous reports, which reportedly include details relating to the disposal of the land in question and meetings when decisions about the disposal are reported to have taken place.

Murphy confirmed this evening that he had written to the Dáil’s business committee on behalf of People Before Profit to request Collins to make a statement on the matter.