Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Leah Farrell
# Order of Business
Paul Murphy asks Dáil to set aside time for statement by Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins
Collins has been the subject of allegations relating to the disposal of land in recent days.
1.9k
0
21 minutes ago

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT’S Paul Murphy has written to the Dáil’s business committee to request time this week for Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins to make a statement to fellow TDs.

Collins has been the subject of allegations in recent days relating to the disposal of land when he was a local representative for Limerick County Council in 2007 and 2008.

He has not commented on the allegations since they were first outlined in previous reports last week. Asked by reporters about the allegations last Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had full confidence in Collins.

The Journal has sought clarity from Limerick County Council about the allegations since they were first reported.

However, the council has not responded to requests for documents related to previous reports, which reportedly include details relating to the disposal of the land in question and meetings when decisions about the disposal are reported to have taken place.

Murphy confirmed this evening that he had written to the Dáil’s business committee on behalf of People Before Profit to request Collins to make a statement on the matter.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags