Gardaí to investigate allegation that GSOC officer attended Hutch party last week

GARDAÍ HAVE OPENED an investigation into allegations that a Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) investigator attended a party with Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch last week.

The Garda’s National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is set to investigate the matter, following the officer’s resignation over the allegation last Friday.

It comes on foot of a request from GSOC to the Garda Commissioner to investigate the matter.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the force had started an inquiry today to examine whether there was any criminality involved relating to the former GSOC investigator.

A spokesperson for GSOC, in a statement issued this evening, said that when it became aware of a “potential conflict of interest involving a member of our staff”, it immediately revoked that officer’s access to computer systems and commenced an “initial internal investigation”.

The staff member in question resigned shortly thereafter, the spokesperson added.

They went on to say that it’s a matter of high importance that it is established whether any concerns of a “criminal nature” have arisen due to this matter.

“It is not GSOC’s policy to investigate itself”, the spokesperson said, adding that this is therefore a “matter for An Garda Síochána in the first instance”.

“GSOC is committed to ensuring that any further investigation into this matter that may prove necessary is carried out independently, to ensure that public confidence in the oversight of policing in Ireland is both fostered and maintained,” the spokesperson concluded.

In a separate statement, Justice Minister Simon Harris said he received a report requested from the chairperson of GSOC regarding the allegation.

“The Minister notes that GSOC has now referred the matter to An Garda Síochána to establish if any concerns of a criminal nature arise,” a spokesperson from the Department of Justice said.

The Minister added that he believes this is the “right course of action” to ensure public confidence is maintained in GSOC.