GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Road safety

1. In our main story this morning, Valerie Flynn reports that Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in September raising concern at reduced traffic enforcement activity by gardaí, which he suggested risked undermining other measures by the state to improve road safety.

Chambers noted that Garda detections of mobile phone use by drivers were down 40% as of 15 September compared with the same period in 2019, while the number of motorists stopped for speeding was down 30% and arrests for drink driving were down 14%.

The letter and minutes of a subsequent meeting between ministers and the Commissioner were obtained under Freedom of Information by the Dublin Commuter Coalition, which said the enforcement data was “very concerning”.

Gaza

2. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that a truce agreement with Israel is in sight, raising hopes that dozens of people taken hostage in the 7 October attacks could be released.

There was no immediate response from Israel on the status of negotiation efforts to secure the release of the estimated 240 hostages seized during Hamas’s horrific assault.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources from Hamas and Islamic Jihad told AFP that the tentative deal includes a five-day truce, comprised of a ceasefire on the ground and limits to Israeli air operations over southern Gaza.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

3. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will today meet with representatives from Arab and Islamic States to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

Varadkar will meet jointly with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and a group of Arab Ambassadors to Ireland to emphasise Ireland’s position and to gain further views on the regional situation.

It’s understood that Varadkar will thank the Ambassadors for their countries’ support in helping Irish citizens leave Gaza and will ask for their Governments’ continued assistance in helping to secure the release of Emily Hand.

Winter period

4. The HSE has urged all eligible people to get vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19 viruses amid concerns due to low uptake rates.

The executive also expressed concerns over an expected rise in infections from both viruses during the winter period.

Cabinet

5. Significant reforms to the country’s unemployment benefit scheme outlined by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will create a sliding scale system designed to soften that workers face when they suddenly lose their jobs.

The plan will see unemployed people get a benefit of 60% of their salary to a maximum payment per week of €450 for the first three months after losing their job, €375 for the next three months and €300 for the final three months.

Defence Forces

6. Tánaiste Micheál Martin is set to brief Cabinet on the publication of a major document in the next phase of revamping the Irish Defence Forces.

The much anticipated Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP) for the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces will be issued today.

Limerick

7. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is seeking to fast-track a motorway in Co Limerick.

At a meeting of Cabinet later today, it is understood that the Green Party leader will seek to accelerate the Adare bypass, which it is hoped will transform the quality of life for people living and working in the area by reducing congestion and noise in the town.

Troubles Legacy Act

8. A legal challenge to the British government’s new laws to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland is due to begin today.

High Court judge Mr Justice Colton will hear the case at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

