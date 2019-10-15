This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 October, 2019
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 8:04 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STABBING: A man has died after a stabbing in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

2. #SYRIA: The US has slapped sanctions on Turkey as it demanded an end to the deadly incursion against Syrian Kurdish fighters. 

3. #JOURNALISM: A new bill to prevent broadcasters from banning journalists from appearing on their airwaves because of their employer will be brought forward in Dáil.

4. #BREXIT: The British government has rejected claims that a Brexit deal cannot be negotiated in time for a crucial EU summit this week. 

5. #ULYSSES 100: Councillors on Dublin City Council have put forward a motion to have the remains of writer James Joyce and his wife Nora Barnacle repatriated to Ireland.

6. #NOT HAPPY: Bus Éireann received over 2,000 more complaints from customers in 2018 than in 2017, new figures show.

7. #GOOD READS: Margaret Atwood and Bernadine Bernardine Evaristo have been named as joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction

8. #RACISM: A football qualification match between England and Bulgaria was twice halted by racist chanting in Sofia last night, promoting further questions about the problem of racism in the sport.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

