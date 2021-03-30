The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Updated 22 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CABINET: Cabinet will meet this afternoon to consider what restrictions might possibly be eased next month following advice from NPHET.
2. #FLOYD: A video of George Floyd gasping for breath was front and centre as a former police officer who pressed his knee on the black man’s neck went on trial.
3. #FACEBOOK: Facebook will today tell an Oireachtas committee that it has “concerns” over proposed electoral reform laws in Ireland that would regulate political adverts online.
4. #COAST GUARD: The Irish Coast Guard has warned members about an ‘unofficial survey’ which claims to have found more than half do not have confidence in the organisation’s management.
5. #SNA: More than 2,800 people have signed a petition calling on the Department of Education to formally accredit the first national training programme for special needs assistants in UCD.
6. #UNITE: The post-Covid world needs to work to protect the health of future generations and deal with future pandemics in a highly co-ordinated fashion, leaders have said.
7. #ITALY: An Italian fugitive who was convicted in his homeland of ordering the revenge killing of a mobster’s wife has been arrested in Portugal.
8. #CHARGED: Sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim have been added to a US indictment in the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell.
9. #MYANMAR: The death toll in the Myanmar military’s crackdown on protesters has passed 500.
