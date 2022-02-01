The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. CAMHS

In our main story this morning, Jane Moore reports that a mother who says her teenage son has been “let down constantly” by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) based in the Midlands has welcomed the announcement of a nationwide audit of the services.

The woman, whose son has been attending the service since 2013 claims that her son has been prescribed the wrong medication “many times” and that he has been admitted to A&E four times since November after saying he was going to take his own life.

Her husband quit his job last year to be at home with their son because his family do not deem it safe for him to be there alone.

It follows revelations contained in a report last week that 46 children suffered “significant harm” while attending the HSE-run South Kerry CAMHS.

2. Leaving Cert

Plans for Leaving Certificate examinations with “some elements of choice” are set to be brought to Cabinet today.

A debate has been simmering in recent weeks about what should happen with the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams this year.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a survey was released by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union that showed 68% of students want a ‘hybrid-model’ Leaving Cert used in 2022.

However, it’s understood that under plans to be considered by Cabinet, regular Leaving Certificate exams will take place, but will include “some elements of choice” on the papers.

3. An Post

Back at home, An Post has announced that the price of stamps is set to rise from next month.

From 1 March, the price of a national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 from €1.10, while standard international stamps are set to rise to €2.20, up from €2.

According to An Post, the rise in stamp price is to bring Irish prices in line with other European postage rates, as well as due to the price inflation across transport, fuel and energy.

4. Stay in your lane

From today, there are new fines in place for drivers who park on footpaths, cycle lanes or bus lanes.

The new fixed-charge penalties, which were signed by Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan, will increase fines from €40 to €80.

5. Partygate

In the UK, Boris Johnson has landed a temporary reprieve from any immediate threat to his leadership as Conservative MPs appeared to be satiated by promises to overhaul the operation of No 10 in response to the partygate saga.

The British Prime Minister faced angry backbenchers yesterday when he apologised in the Commons after senior official Sue Gray found “failures of leadership and judgment” as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. School admissions

Back at home, two educational groups that are set to appear before today’s Oireachtas Education Committee are against the removal of a clause that allows 25% of school places be reserved for children and grandchildren of past pupils.

A bill put forward by the Labour Party on the matter is up for discussion today, with five educational bodies set to appear before members.

7. Over-medicalisation

Health and social systems around the world are failing to give appropriate, compassionate care to people who are dying and their families, according to a new report.

A new Lancet Commission has said today’s current overemphasis on aggressive treatments to prolong life, vast global inequities in palliative care access, and high end-of-life medical costs have led millions of people to suffer unnecessarily at the end of life.

8. Digital Covid cert

As of today, new rules come into force for those using the EU Covid pass for travel across European Union countries – meaning you will need a booster dose to travel within the EU if it’s been more than nine months since you were considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

The rules now mean that if it has been more than nine months or more than 270 days since someone has received their second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or their one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will need a booster dose to travel to an EU country from today.