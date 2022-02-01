'Boosted' Covid pass comes into effect for EU travel from today

AS OF TODAY, new rules come into force for those using the EU Covid pass for travel across European Union countries – meaning you will need a booster dose to travel within the EU if it’s been more than nine months since you were considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

The rules now mean that if it has been more than nine months or more than 270 days since someone has received their second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or their one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will need a booster dose to travel to an EU country from today.

Passengers with proof of vaccination for Novavax (Nuvaxovid), which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency, can also travel to Ireland from today.

Advertisement

Vaccine certs that are issued to people who have had a booster dose, or an additional dose, are not time-limited.

This rule applies for travel within the EU, and travel to Ireland from overseas.

Passengers without proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the prior six months, must show evidence of a negative (or “not detected”) PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland.

You can request a Digital Covid Certificate of recovery via the online portal if you’ve recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Passengers travelling to Ireland must still complete a Passenger Locator Form before departing and arriving in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Travellers whose journey originated in Northern Ireland and have not been overseas in the past 14 days are not obliged to complete a Passenger Locator Form or provide proof of vaccination, recovery or test results when crossing the border.

Minister of State with responsibility for public procurement and eGovernment at the Department of Public Expenditure Ossian Smyth had said the Government had begun to issue the ‘boosted’ Covid certs by email from 6 January.

A specific process is required for those who have been vaccinated outside of the State and subsequently received their booster dose in Ireland.

You can find out more about the updated EU travel rules here.