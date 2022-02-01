#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 February 2022
'Boosted' Covid pass comes into effect for EU travel from today

To travel to an EU country from today, you will need to have had a booster dose if you were last vaccinated nine months ago.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 6:45 AM
18 minutes ago 1,696 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669589
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS OF TODAY, new rules come into force for those using the EU Covid pass for travel across European Union countries – meaning you will need a booster dose to travel within the EU if it’s been more than nine months since you were considered ‘fully vaccinated’. 

The rules now mean that if it has been more than nine months or more than 270 days since someone has received their second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or their one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will need a booster dose to travel to an EU country from today.

Passengers with proof of vaccination for Novavax (Nuvaxovid), which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency, can also travel to Ireland from today.

Vaccine certs that are issued to people who have had a booster dose, or an additional dose, are not time-limited.

This rule applies for travel within the EU, and travel to Ireland from overseas.

Passengers without proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the prior six months, must show evidence of a negative (or “not detected”) PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland.

You can request a Digital Covid Certificate of recovery via the online portal if you’ve recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Passengers travelling to Ireland must still complete a Passenger Locator Form before departing and arriving in Ireland.

Travellers whose journey originated in Northern Ireland and have not been overseas in the past 14 days are not obliged to complete a Passenger Locator Form or provide proof of vaccination, recovery or test results when crossing the border.

Minister of State with responsibility for public procurement and eGovernment at the Department of Public Expenditure Ossian Smyth had said the Government had begun to issue the ‘boosted’ Covid certs by email from 6 January.

A specific process is required for those who have been vaccinated outside of the State and subsequently received their booster dose in Ireland.

You can find out more about the updated EU travel rules here.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

