Ballymena

1. Police in Northern Ireland came under attack as violent disorder erupted for a second night in a row in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Multiple cars and properties were set on fire while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers.

Los Angeles

2. Police in Los Angeles have said that “mass arrests” are underway as people gathered on downtown streets after an overnight curfew went into effect following days of protests.

Trump has ordered 4,000 National Guard and 700 active-duty US Marines to the city in what he has claimed is a necessary escalation to take back control – despite the insistence of local law enforcement that they could handle matters.

Ukraine

3. The Government has decided to support in principle the extension of the Temporary Protection Directive which will enable refugees from Ukraine to live, work and study in Ireland until March 2027.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan got approval from Cabinet yesterday to support the proposal at the Justice and Home Affairs Council this week to extend the directive.

Kharkiv

4. Meanwhile, authorities said that Russian strikes on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv killed two people and wounded 60, including children, early this morning.

Nuclear watchdog

5. Three European countries and the United States have submitted a resolution to the UN’s nuclear watchdog board condemning Iran’s “non-compliance” with its nuclear obligations.

(Don’t) get ready with me

6. Videos on skin-care routines on social media are harmful and promote a “high standard of beauty” to girls aged between 7 and 18 years old, a US study has found.

Rent Pressure Zones

7. Opposition politicians criticised the government’s plans to impose nationwide rent controls.

Drab draw

8. Ireland rounded out the season with an abysmal goalless draw away to Luxembourg.