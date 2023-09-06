GOOD MORNING.

Drowning

1. A post mortem is due to be carried out later today on the eight-year-old girl who died in a drowning off a Co Cork beach.

Her body was recovered at around 7.45pm around three hours after the alarm was raised in Fountainstown yesterday afternoon.

‘Enchanting evening experience’

2. A local authority has been accused of blatantly “ripping off” tourists by charging €99 to allow people to watch the sunset with a box of craft items from atop the country’s most popular natural tourist attraction.

The Cliffs of Moher Experience, a visitors centre run by Clare County Council, has priced its “enchanting evening experience” as such, while providing customers several locally made goods in a ‘Crafted in Clare’ box.

Budget choices

3. A large package in this year’s budget would be a mistake, according to a new report by the Fiscal Council.

The report, released today, outlined several recommendations from the independent body.

Emerging health threats

4. Government is expected to approve a request from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to examine the establishment of an emerging health threats agency.

Cabinet is meeting for the first time since the summer break in Avondale House in Wicklow.

Proud Boys

5. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Military enthusiast

6, A military enthusiast will face trial in February accused of unlawfully possessing an “essential component” for a machine gun in his luggage at Dublin Airport following a trip to America.

Troubles legacy bill

7. The British government has been urged to scrap the controversial Troubles legacy Bill after an “embarrassing” House of Lords vote.

The bill, which is opposed by victims groups, proposes an effective amnesty for crimes in exchange for information. It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles offences.

Murder investigation

8. Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone have charged two men.

Conor, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries he sustained after he was stabbed in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday.

Palestine

9. Micheál Martin has called on Palestinian group Hamas to end its campaign of violence during a visit to the occupied West Bank this morning.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs suggested that the cessation of violent activity by the group will be necessary if there is to be a solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.