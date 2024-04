GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Positive impacts when psychosis and addiction services partner

1. A health team in Cork is seeing a huge impact in the progress experienced by patients with addiction issues due to a collaboration between services with different areas of expertise.

In the latest articles in a series on psychosis care in Ireland by Órla Ryan, long-awaited integration between services within the health system has shown positive impacts this approach can have.

Male human trafficking

2. There is a lack of awareness among homelessness services when it comes to the possibility of men being the victim of human trafficking, a report has found.

The study found that a multi-agency approach must be taken to identify and support potential victims and that providers of homeless services have a critical role within the delivery of that support.

Results show that most homelessness organisations believe that they are coming into contact with victims of trafficking but recognise that they have insufficient knowledge and awareness to identify victims.

Spice Girls reunite

3. The Spice Girls reunited for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party which saw celebrity appearances from the likes of Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek.

The 1990s girl group, comprised of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Victoria, were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

New national park in Kerry

4. A new national park in the Corca Dhuibhne area of Co Kerry will be announced by Government later today, after the State purchase of Conor Pass. The park will cover 70,000 acres and seas and will be Ireland’s first Marine National Park.

Advertisement

The national park will be called Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí.

Dog control campaign

5. Dog owners are being encouraged to increase their efforts to keep their pets under control through a new campaign, announced this morning.

Increased supports for dog pounds, higher fines for poor dog control and the establishment of a dedicated stakeholder group make up some of the measures so that dog owners have better control over their canines.

Fatal motorcycle collision in Cork

6. A man in his 60s has died after a fatal motorcycle collision in co Cork yesterday evening. The incident happened on the R579 at Glen South, Banteer at around 6.45pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured following the collision. His body has since been taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Tánaiste to discuss global conflicts with EU counterparts

7. Tánaiste Micheál Martin is to discuss ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan today in Luxembourg during a meeting of foreign ministers from EU member states.

The council of foreign affairs ministers will also be virtually joined by the Ukrainian ministries for defence and foreign affairs as they consider what measures are needed so that the EU can step up its efforts in assisting the war-torn country.

Europe is warming up twice as fast as global average

8. Temperatures in European countries are warming up twice as fast as the global average, two leading climate monitors have said.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said heatwaves on the continent will become longer and more powerful in future if the trend continues.

Interview with Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

9. Junior Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill spoke to The Journal about the treatment of women during pregnancy in Ireland, telling our political editor Christina Finn that is is “just not good enough”.

Carroll MacNeill said there needs to be a whole conversation around how women are treated in maternity care, and particularly when they speak up. She also spoke at length about her own pregnancies, and how that has shaped her view on the conversations in the Dáil last week.