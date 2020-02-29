The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM JORGE: Status Red and Orange warnings come into effect today ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge. Winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100 km/h in places, with gusts of 130 to 145 km/h.

2. #CRASH: Three people been killed following a serious road crash that happened in Co. Louth early this morning.

3. #COVID-19: The World Health Organisation last night raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: Washington and the Taliban are set to sign a long-sought peace deal today that could bring America’s longest war to an end.

5. #FLOODING: After major flooding that stretched from Carrick-on-Shannon to south Clare, locals are asking if enough is being done.

6. #TRAINS: Irish Rail users will face some disruption this week as works are carried on the roof of Pearse Station in Dublin.

7. #JULIAN ASSANGE: A British judge has paused Julian Assange’s extradition hearing following four days of intense legal wrangling over Washington’s request for the WikiLeaks founder to stand trial there on espionage charges.

8. #BOYCOTT: Several actresses walked out of the César awards ceremony in Paris after Roman Polanski, who was convicted of the statutory rape of a 13-year-old in 1977, won best director. (BBC News)

9. #GAA DRAMA: New York delegate and Cork native Larry McCarthy has been elected as the next President of the GAA, becoming the first overseas GAA President.