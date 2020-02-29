This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 9:10 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM JORGE: Status Red and Orange warnings come into effect today ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge. Winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100 km/h in places, with gusts of 130 to 145 km/h.

2. #CRASH: Three people been killed following a serious road crash that happened in Co. Louth early this morning. 

3. #COVID-19: The World Health Organisation last night raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: Washington and the Taliban are set to sign a long-sought peace deal today that could bring America’s longest war to an end. 

5. #FLOODING: After major flooding that stretched from Carrick-on-Shannon to south Clare, locals are asking if enough is being done

6. #TRAINS: Irish Rail users will face some disruption this week as works are carried on the roof of Pearse Station in Dublin

7. #JULIAN ASSANGE: A British judge has paused Julian Assange’s extradition hearing following four days of intense legal wrangling over Washington’s request for the WikiLeaks founder to stand trial there on espionage charges. 

8. #BOYCOTT: Several actresses walked out of the César awards ceremony in Paris after Roman Polanski, who was convicted of the statutory rape of a 13-year-old in 1977, won best director. (BBC News)

9. #GAA DRAMA: New York delegate and Cork native Larry McCarthy has been elected as the next President of the GAA, becoming the first overseas GAA President.

