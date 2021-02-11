The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #FROSTY: Here’s what you need to know as the cold snap bites today.
2. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has fallen to 990.
3. #IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: New Capitol footage showing police overwhelmed and a mob chanting “hang Mike Pence” was presented at the Trump impeachment trial yesterday.
4. #FUNDING: Greyhound racing officials said its future wasn’t sustainable with Covid restrictions prior to State funding boost.
5. #HUSTLER: Larry Flynt, who founded Hustler magazine, has died aged 78.
6. #EDUCATION: Students are set to return to special classes in secondary schools on Monday week after a deal was reached.
7. #SAUDI ARABIA: A prominent Saudi women’s rights activist has been released from prison.
8. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Ahead of a meeting today with British counterpart Michael Gove, EU official Maros Sefcovic said that the Northern Ireland Protocol is the “only way to protect the Good Friday Agreement.
