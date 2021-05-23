The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Chinese identity in Ireland

1. “An bhfuil tusa ag labhairt liomsa?,” a lonely Yu Ming asks a Patrick Kavanagh statue in the 2003 Irish language short film, Yu Ming is Ainm Dom, shortly after the character realises that Irish isn’t commonly spoken here.

Some 18 years later, lawyer and entrepreneur Diyu Wu is no longer acting but he is still speaking Irish, and talking to The Journal as part of the latest Good Information Project – which is discussing China and how Ireland relates to one of the biggest economies in the world.

In our lead story today, Adam Daly writes how the short film has become part of the cultural shorthand of Ireland, helped by its sustained presence in Irish classrooms throughout the years – mostly due to its comedic take on the neglect of our native language.

Covid-19 vaccines

2. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is 88% effective against the Indian variant after two doses, a study by Public Health England (PHE) has found.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 strain as they are against the Kent variant after the second dose.

However, they were only 33% effective three weeks after the first dose.

Cyber attack

3. In other health news, the HSE is “making progress” towards restoring IT systems that have been impacted by the recent cyber attack.

The HSE and IT experts have developed a new version of the decryption tool made available in the cyber attack, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

A decryption tool that might help the HSE to unlock its IT system following the widespread cyber attack last week is available online. A new version of the tool has been tested and a “structured and controlled deployment is now underway across the core network and devices across the system”, Donnelly said.

Missing brothers

4. Gardaí have issued a missing person appeal for two young brothers who went missing in Northern Ireland over a week ago. It is believed that Patrick Horvath (5) and Fabricio Horvath (8) may currently be, or have been, in the north Tipperary area.

On 16 May, the Police Service of Northern Ireland issued a missing person appeal for the brothers. Both boys were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestone Road area of Belfast at approximately 6pm on Friday 14 May.

Children of clergy

5. The government is failing to adequately support the children of clergy who are trying to find out information about their birth fathers, an advocacy group has said.

Vincent Doyle – the founder of Coping International, an organisation which advocates on behalf of the children of priests – said time is running out for the government to implement a UN recommendation.

In 2016, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child recommended that the Irish State “ensure measures to assist children fathered by Catholic priests in upholding their right to know and be cared for by their fathers, as appropriate, and ensure that they receive the necessary psychological treatment”.

Ireland has to submit reports to the UNCRC by 27 October 2021, outlining how it has addressed these issues. Doyle, himself the child of a priest, said not enough has been done in the last five years in this regard.

Political parties

6. Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country, but has seen a slight drop in support, according to a new opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is on 30 points, down from 32 since December, the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes survey has found. Fine Gael is at 28, up one, while Fianna Fáil remains unchanged at 22. The Green Party is up two to five points.

Eurovision

7. Italian rockers Maneskin have won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The four-piece from Rome pipped France and Switzerland to clinch the main prize.

Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears had been topping the table after the jury votes were confirmed but the Italian entry, which had been one of the favourites to win, rocketed up the scoreboard as the votes from viewers came in to set up a tense final few minutes before the group were announced as winners.

The UK finished rock bottom of the table after the jury and viewer votes were tabulated. Singer-songwriter James Newman walked away as the only contestant to record the dreaded ‘nul points’ total on the night.

Cannabis

8. Campaigners have called for laws around the possession of small amounts of drugs to be reformed amid concerns that legislation is not tackling problem drug use.

Advocacy groups working in the areas of drug addiction and legal reform say that the current approach does not act as a deterrent to drug users and creates barriers for the most vulnerable in Irish society.

It follows a report in the Irish Examiner last weekend about a former heroin addict who appeared before the courts charged with possession of €4 worth of cannabis.

Weather

9. And finally, the weather. Today will have a wet start with outbreaks of rain in many places and some heavy falls at times. A clearance to sunshine and showers in the west will extend eastwards this morning as the rain clears into the Irish Sea by early afternoon. However, heavy showers will follow, with a risk of thunderstorms and hail. Another cool day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.