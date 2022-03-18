#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Friday 18 March 2022
The 9 at 9: Friday

Russian forces have struck an area around Lviv airport in western Ukraine.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Mar 2022, 8:45 AM
44 minutes ago 1,477 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine

1. Russian forces today destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.

A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the clear blue sky over Lviv’s airport this morning, an AFP reporter saw, and ambulances raced to the scene.

You can keep up to date with the latest developments in Ukraine over at our liveblog here

Coveney in Poland

2. The Minister for Foreign Affairs will fly to Poland today to discuss the war in Ukraine and what supports can be provided to the country and its neighbours. 

Simon Coveney will meet his Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw and speak to humanitarian organisations assisting those fleeing the war.

It is expected that he will express solidarity on Ireland’s behalf with Poland as the country endeavours to welcome nearly two million people fleeing the conflict in a matter of weeks.

Imposter call

3. An impostor posing as Ukraine’s prime minister tricked his way onto a video call with British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who blamed Russian “dirty tricks” on the hoax.

Wallace has ordered an immediate inquiry to find out how the impostor was able to speak to him, after being put through to a video call which lasted around 10 minutes.

He revealed he had been targeted by the hoax call in a Twitter post, saying he became suspicious and terminated the call after “several misleading questions”.

St Patrick’s Day

4. St Patrick’s Day celebrations returned across the country yesterday, as towns and cities throughout Ireland attended parades following a two-year absence.

An estimated 400,000 people attended the parade in Dublin, which began at 12pm on Parnell Square and finished on Kevin Street at around 2pm.

Biden call

5. US President Joe Biden has commended Ireland for the number of Ukrainian refugees it has taken in since the conflict broke out in the eastern European country.

He made the comments during a traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting with the Taoiseach yesterday, which was held via video conference after Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19 last night. 

Taoiseach has Covid

6. The Taoiseach will miss a Covid commemoration event due to take place in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin on Sunday, The Journal can confirm.

Government sources say that Martin will observe US Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre of Disease Control (CDC), after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

CDC guidelines advise that those who are infected with the virus should avoid travel “for a full ten days” after they test positive for Covid-19.

P&O job losses

7. A series of demonstrations will be held in the UK today against P&O’s “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.

Announcing the decision yesterday, the ferry operator, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was “very difficult but necessary” as it was “not a viable business” in its current state.

The 800 workers were sacked immediately, with no notice, so they can be replaced by cheaper labour.

Great Barrier Reef

8. The Great Barrier Reef has again been hit with “widespread” bleaching, authorities have said, as higher-than-average ocean temperatures off Australia’s northeast threaten the already struggling World Heritage site.

Surveillance flights over the reef revealed damage due to heat stress ranging from minor to severe bleaching across the 2,300-kilometre network of corals, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said.

Travel restrictions

9. All remaining Covid travel restrictions have now been lifted for passengers entering the UK, the BBC reports

Unvaccinated arrivals no longer need to take Covid-19 tests and passenger locator forms have been scrapped.

