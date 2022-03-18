Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Russian forces have struck an area around Lviv airport in western Ukraine, the city’s mayor has said.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 23rd day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian troops and their separatist allies are fighting today in the centre of Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry has said.
“In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the support of the Russian armed forces, are squeezing the encirclement and fighting against nationalists in the city centre,” the ministry said in Moscow.
Reader Q&A
Earlier this month, we asked readers to send us questions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
We have since answered a lot of these queries.
Our first piece looked at why the invasion was ordered by Putin, the fallout from the refugee crisis and the risks of the conflict escalating.
Our second article answered how Russian media is reporting the invasion, scenarios for how the war might end and why a no-fly zone over Ukraine is currently considered to be off the cards.
But there are more questions to answer and many developments have been made in the war since we first asked for queries.
Send your questions to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to answer them with the help of some experts.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will fly to Poland today to discuss the war in Ukraine and what supports can be provided to the country and its neighbours.
Coveney will meet his Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw and speak to humanitarian organisations assisting those fleeing the war.
It is expected that he will express solidarity on Ireland’s behalf with Poland as the country endeavours to welcome nearly two million people fleeing the conflict in a matter of weeks.
During his visit, Coveney will also meet with a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Poland, Polish Humanitarian Action and members of the Irish community in Poland who are involved in providing supports to Ukrainian refugees.
Speaking ahead of his visit, the Minister said:
“As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.
“I also look forward to meeting with a number of organisations on the ground who are supporting those fleeing Ukraine.”
Lviv attack
Russian forces today destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.
A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the clear blue sky over Lviv’s airport this morning, an AFP reporter saw, and ambulances raced to the scene.
“Several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant,” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the messaging app Telegram, adding the plant had been destroyed.
“There are no casualties,” he said, adding that operations at the plant had been halted.
He earlier wrote that Russian forces had struck an area close to Lviv’s airport.
Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads leading to the airport, and a local man told AFP he had heard a blast earlier today.
Ukraine’s air force, referring to the strike and citing preliminary information, said that six “cruise missiles had been launched, probably X-555, from the Black Sea”.
Two missiles had been destroyed, the statement added.
#UPDATE Russian forces have struck an area around Lviv's airport in Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 18, 2022
Sadovyi could not give a precise address but says "it's definitely not an airport", as grey smoke streams across the sky and ambulances and police vehicles race to the scene pic.twitter.com/QPkjQHjAN3
A cloud of smoke raises across Lviv following the explosion in the city this morning:
In its latest update, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said in its latest update on Ukraine that Russian forces “have made minimal progress this week”.
“Russian forces have made minimal progress this week,” the MoD tweeted.
“Ukrainian forces around Kyiv and Mykolaiv continue to frustrate Russian attempts to encircle the cities. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and subject to heavy Russian shelling.
“The UN now states that the number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has already surpassed 3.2 million. This number will continue to rise as a result of ongoing Russian aggression.”
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:
With reporting by Press Association and AFP
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS