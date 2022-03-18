#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Friday 18 March 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE major developments on the 23rd day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian forces have struck an area around Lviv airport in western Ukraine, the city’s mayor has said.
  • US President Joe Biden will warn his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in talks today of the “costs” if Beijing helps Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
  • At ongoing peace talks, officials in Kyiv say Russia has agreed to nine humanitarian corridors for fleeing refugees, including one out of Mariupol.
  • Work is underway to find civilians  sheltering in a Mariupol theatre following a bomb attack that officials have blamed on Russia.
  • Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will fly to Poland today to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Russian troops and their separatist allies are fighting today in the centre of Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry has said.

“In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the support of the Russian armed forces, are squeezing the encirclement and fighting against nationalists in the city centre,” the ministry said in Moscow.

file-photo-dated-210720-of-minister-for-foreign-affairs-and-defence-simon-coveney-who-is-visiting-poland-a-country-that-is-hosting-a-significant-proportion-of-the-millions-of-ukrainians-who-have-f Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will fly to Poland today to discuss the war in Ukraine and what supports can be provided to the country and its neighbours. 

Coveney will meet his Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw and speak to humanitarian organisations assisting those fleeing the war.

It is expected that he will express solidarity on Ireland’s behalf with Poland as the country endeavours to welcome nearly two million people fleeing the conflict in a matter of weeks.

During his visit, Coveney will also meet with a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Poland, Polish Humanitarian Action and members of the Irish community in Poland who are involved in providing supports to Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the Minister said:

“As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.

“I also look forward to meeting with a number of organisations on the ground who are supporting those fleeing Ukraine.”

Lviv attack

Russian forces today destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.

A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the clear blue sky over Lviv’s airport this morning, an AFP reporter saw, and ambulances raced to the scene.

“Several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant,” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the messaging app Telegram, adding the plant had been destroyed.

“There are no casualties,” he said, adding that operations at the plant had been halted.

He earlier wrote that Russian forces had struck an area close to Lviv’s airport.

Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads leading to the airport, and a local man told AFP he had heard a blast earlier today.

Ukraine’s air force, referring to the strike and citing preliminary information, said that six “cruise missiles had been launched, probably X-555, from the Black Sea”.

Two missiles had been destroyed, the statement added.

A cloud of smoke raises across Lviv following the explosion in the city this morning:

russia-ukraine-war Source: AP/PA Images

In its latest update, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said in its latest update on Ukraine that Russian forces “have made minimal progress this week”.

“Russian forces have made minimal progress this week,” the MoD tweeted.

“Ukrainian forces around Kyiv and Mykolaiv continue to frustrate Russian attempts to encircle the cities. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and subject to heavy Russian shelling.

“The UN now states that the number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has already surpassed 3.2 million. This number will continue to rise as a result of ongoing Russian aggression.”

With reporting by Press Association and AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie