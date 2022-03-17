Meeting with US President goes ahead virtually after Taoiseach tests positive for Covid

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reporting from the United States.

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has commended Ireland for the number of Ukrainian refugees it has taken in since the conflict broke out in the eastern European country.

He made the comments during a traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting with the Taoiseach, which was held via video conference after Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

Speaking to each other online, Biden confirmed that he met Martin “for seven-and-a-half minutes” yesterday at the Ireland Funds dinner, just before the Taoiseach’s Covid-19 diagnosis was confirmed.

The Taoiseach, who is currently isolating in Blair House across the road from the White House, made light of his diagnosis after being unable to meet Biden last year because of the pandemic.

“Last year we met virtually across the Atlantic; this year we’re meeting virtually across the road. So we’re getting closer,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but no more than that.”

Sitting beside a bowl of shamrock in the Oval Office, Biden spoke about the crisis in Ukraine, and complemented Ireland’s policy towards accepting Ukrainian refugees

“I want to publicly compliment you for it. I think you’ve already brought in over 7,000 or so refugees from Ukraine, and you’re prepared to do more. So, thank you, thank you,” he said.

“It’s our duty,” the Taoiseach replied.

Biden told the Taoiseach that the Irish “occasionally kid” that the he is always referencing Irish poets, before he cited a line from WB Yeats’ poem Easter, 1916 that ”all is changed, changed utterly” in reference to the crisis in Ukraine.

“I think that your leadership on the global stage has really been noticeable and impressive… your leadership on the global stage within the EU as well. And your condemnation of Putin’s aggression in support of the sanctions,” Biden said.

“It’s costing Ireland, it’s costing Ireland, but as usual, you’re basing it on principle of moral standing of a country.”

Good Friday Agreement

The US president also reiterated his support for the Good Friday Agreement, saying he had raised it with the UK.

“I also want to emphasise this administration’s unequivocal support for the Good Friday accords, for the Good Friday Agreement. I’ve made that clear, as you probably heard, to the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] and others,” Biden said.

“I think it’s too much blood, sweat and tears have been shed to get that done. And this is no time to change it.”

Biden said he and the Taoiseach would discuss ways to deepen the cooperation between Ireland the United States, bilaterally through the European Union, on issues such as “taking on climate change”, and by “looking at economic opportunities”.

He said that both himself and Martin have been fighting Covid-19, and that they will “work closely together” on the dealing with the pandemic.

Biden finished by giving his best wishes to the Taoiseach, saying: “I know you’re looking good, feeling good.”

Taoiseach: 'Last year, we met virtually across the Atlantic. This year, we're meeting virtually across the road. So we're getting closer. But I'm feeling good and I think that reminds us of the importance of vaccines.' pic.twitter.com/iti1P0ZRhZ — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) March 17, 2022

He said he was looking to the Taoiseach making a recovery.

Speaking about Ukraine, the Taoiseach said Russia’s invasion was an “unjustifiable and immoral war on the people by the regime of Vladimir Putin”.

“I think it’s extremely important that we keep this unity of purpose over the coming while and Ireland stands ready to do everything we possibly can,” he said.

Martin expressed Irish support for “the broadest and widest sanctions possible to keep the pressure on and to get this war ended”.

He said there was “too much suffering” and that it is “heart-rendering to see the appalling loss of life, and also the terrible trauma on the children of Ukraine and their mothers as they flee this war zone”.

“We’re very seized by this in Ireland,” Martin added.

The virtual meeting came after the Taoiseach tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

He initially tested negative on an antigen test, after being alerted that a member of his delegation had received a positive result. However, a follow-up PCR test came back positive for the Taoiseach.

Martin had also received a negative PCR test result on Sunday before travelling to the US.

The announcement of the positive test was made during the ceremony last night in Washington DC where the Taoiseach was due to receive a leadership award.

The Irish ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, made the announcement at the gala event, when he had to step in and accept a leadership award on behalf of Martin.

The Taoiseach was already in attendance at the dinner yesterday evening, and seated beside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before the result of his second Covid test came through.

Pelosi said in a press conference today that after consulting with a doctor, she will continue to test regularly and follow public health advice.

She said the Friends of Ireland lunch at Capitol Hill will go ahead today, as planned, though the Taoiseach will not be able to attend.

Pelosi also told reporters that she was not worried about her health after being seated with the Taoiseach yesterday evening.

She said she gets tested almost every day as she is in regular contact with the president.

Biden will still make his trip to Capitol Hill for the Friends of Ireland lunch, which is hosted by Pelosi each year. The Irish Ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall will attend in the Taoiseach’s place.

The usual evening shamrock reception at the White House is still expected to take place, though the Taoiseach will be absent.

On this St. Patrick’s Day, I’m hosting a virtual bilat with Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland. I look forward to reaffirming the close and historic partnership between the United States and Ireland and the extraordinary bonds between our people. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 17, 2022

It’s not clear at the moment if the Taoiseach will speak virtually at the event.

Biden will deliver remarks at the event in person before the President and and the First Lady host traditional Shamrock presentation at the East Room of the White House.