Omagh shooting

1. A fourth man has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

This arrested comes after three men – aged 38, 45 and 47 – were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland yesterday.

Ukraine war anniversary

2. Exactly one year ago today, following weeks of speculation, the world woke up to the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Reporter Jane Moore takes a look at how countries across Europe are responding to the refugee crisis, one year on.

China calls for ceasefire

3. China has called or a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago.

Before the proposal was released, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called it an important first step to have China involved.

Assault in Swords

4. A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Swords in north Dublin.

Gardaí arrived at the scene on Brookdale Avenue at around 7pm yesterday.

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

Social Democrats

5. Nominations for the leadership of the Social Democrats will open this morning and will close at noon on 1 March.

Co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced earlier this week that they were stepping down.

Of the party’s four other TDs, only Gary Gannon has ruled himself out of the contest, but Holly Cairns has been widely tipped by sources as the likely next leader.

Protests

6. Gardaí have said there has been an “exponential increase” in the volume and frequency of protests this year compared with previous years.

The vast majority of these demonstrations are “of an anti-immigration sentiment”, and the increase is particularly pronounced in Dublin, the Policing Authority was told by senior garda members.

They said that the force has faced various challenges in attending and monitoring the protests.

Harvey Weinstein

7. Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault at a Los Angeles court.

The movie mogul was found guilty of rape and two other sexual misconduct charges involving a woman known as Jane Doe One, after a trial in December.

Alec Baldwin

8. Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the death of a cinematographer who was shot on the set of the low-budget Western “Rust.”

The actor had been expected to make his first court appearance today, but yesterday made an administrative filing waiving that right and entering his plea.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.