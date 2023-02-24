Cold weekend ahead with temperatures dropping as low as -2 degrees tonight

IT’S GOING TO be a cold weekend ahead with temperatures to drop as low as -2 degrees tonight.

Met Éireann has said today will be rather cloudy with a few light showers drifting south over the country.

There will be lots of dry weather overall, however, and sunny spells will develop as the day goes on.

It’ll be generally dry overnight, too, with just the odd light shower.

However, it’s due to become quite cold overnight with temperatures dipping back to between -2 and 4 degrees, allowing frost to develop in some areas.

Met Éireann has said a light to moderate northeast breeze will ensure that Irish Sea coastal areas remain frost-free.

It’s going to be a cold start to tomorrow, but conditions will be dry and bright.

The weather will remain dry throughout the day with further spells of sunshine. However, cloud will thicken across eastern and southeastern counties.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said high pressure will be positioned near Ireland, leading to mostly dry weather.

It’ll will be rather cold at times, hwoever, with the chance of some night time frost.

Temperatures will drop as low as -2 degrees again tomorrow night.

Any early frost on Sunday is forecast to clear quickly to leave a dry day with varying amounts of clouds.

The best chance for prolonged spells of sunshine will be across the west and northwest of the country, Met Éireann said.

It’s going to be another chilly night on Sunday with temperatures dropping as low as -1 degree.