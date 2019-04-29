This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 29 Apr 2019, 7:59 AM
15 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Germanova Antonina
Image: Shutterstock/Germanova Antonina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #GRA CONFERENCE Rank-and-file gardaí have called for 24-hour armed support units to deal with violent crime in every division in Ireland ahead of the start of the annual Garda Representative Association conference today.

2. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS A group calling for Ireland to leave the European Union has breached election laws by accepting donations for political purposes despite not being correctly registered to do so.

3. #EXTRATERRITORIAL JURISDICTION Irish citizens who commit serious offences abroad can be prosecuted under new laws which come into effect from today.

4. #PORN BLOCK The government is set to consider a similar system to the UK’s so-called ‘porn block’ law as part of new legislation on online safety.

5. #NEW CITIZENS More than 2,000 people from over 90 countries will become Irish citizens during three ceremonies taking place across the country today.

6. #SPANISH ELECTIONS Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists have won a snap election in Spain, where the Vox party became the first far-right party to enter parliament since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

7. #ONLINE SCAM Gardaí have issued a public alert about an ongoing fraud involving scam websites that offer ‘quick’ loans.

8. #NAGP The president and national council of the National Association of General Practitioners have stood down over what they say are “grave concerns” about governance at the group.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

