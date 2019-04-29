The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #GRA CONFERENCE Rank-and-file gardaí have called for 24-hour armed support units to deal with violent crime in every division in Ireland ahead of the start of the annual Garda Representative Association conference today.

2. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS A group calling for Ireland to leave the European Union has breached election laws by accepting donations for political purposes despite not being correctly registered to do so.

3. #EXTRATERRITORIAL JURISDICTION Irish citizens who commit serious offences abroad can be prosecuted under new laws which come into effect from today.

4. #PORN BLOCK The government is set to consider a similar system to the UK’s so-called ‘porn block’ law as part of new legislation on online safety.

5. #NEW CITIZENS More than 2,000 people from over 90 countries will become Irish citizens during three ceremonies taking place across the country today.

6. #SPANISH ELECTIONS Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists have won a snap election in Spain, where the Vox party became the first far-right party to enter parliament since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

7. #ONLINE SCAM Gardaí have issued a public alert about an ongoing fraud involving scam websites that offer ‘quick’ loans.

8. #NAGP The president and national council of the National Association of General Practitioners have stood down over what they say are “grave concerns” about governance at the group.