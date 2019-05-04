This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

A close call during a shooting in Dublin, North Korean missiles and angel sharks in Irish waters…

By Conor McCrave Saturday 4 May 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,137 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4619786
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #CLOSE CALL A delivery driver was caught up in a gang feud after shots were fired over her car when she arrived at a house in Finglas to deliver a takeaway order. 

2. #THE NORTH Alison Bennington, the first openly gay DUP local election candidate, was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. 

3. #MISSILES Military chiefs in South Korea reported a number of short-range missiles were fired off the east coast of North Korea yesterday.

4. #KRIEGEL A court heard from a witness in the Ana Kriegel murder trial who said he saw a schoolboy ‘make a beeline’ towards a farmhouse where her body was found. 

5. #APPEAL Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 18-month-old girl and her grandfather who are missing from Blanchardstown, Co Dublin. 

6. #VENEZUELA US president Donald Trump said he held positive talks with Russian president Vladamir Putin over the ongoing conflict in Venezuela. 

7. #SHARKS The number of angel sharks in Irish waters has declined by 95% according to a new study which analyses data over a 40-year period. 

8. #FLORIDA Passengers on board a Boeing 737 jet in Florida had a lucky escape after the plane skidded off a runway and into a river.

9. #WEATHER Met Éireann says much of the country will experience sunny spells this May bank holiday weekend but frosty temperatures will be felt in most places. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie