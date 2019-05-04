The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #CLOSE CALL A delivery driver was caught up in a gang feud after shots were fired over her car when she arrived at a house in Finglas to deliver a takeaway order.

2. #THE NORTH Alison Bennington, the first openly gay DUP local election candidate, was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

3. #MISSILES Military chiefs in South Korea reported a number of short-range missiles were fired off the east coast of North Korea yesterday.

4. #KRIEGEL A court heard from a witness in the Ana Kriegel murder trial who said he saw a schoolboy ‘make a beeline’ towards a farmhouse where her body was found.

5. #APPEAL Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 18-month-old girl and her grandfather who are missing from Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

6. #VENEZUELA US president Donald Trump said he held positive talks with Russian president Vladamir Putin over the ongoing conflict in Venezuela.

7. #SHARKS The number of angel sharks in Irish waters has declined by 95% according to a new study which analyses data over a 40-year period.

8. #FLORIDA Passengers on board a Boeing 737 jet in Florida had a lucky escape after the plane skidded off a runway and into a river.

9. #WEATHER Met Éireann says much of the country will experience sunny spells this May bank holiday weekend but frosty temperatures will be felt in most places.