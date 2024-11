GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

School abuse

1. In our main story this morning, Mairead Maguire reports on the violence experienced by past pupils in schools across the country.

Following the airing of the RTÉ documentary Leathered that looked at violence in schools, we asked readers to send their testimonies. We got almost 200 submissions from readers in just over one day.

One past pupil told The Journal: “From the age of five until I was seventeen I never had a teacher that didn’t assault me.”

GE24

2. Things are getting tetchy between the coalition parties as they face into an election showdown in the coming weeks, our Political Editor Christina Finn reports.

Tensions are appearing to show between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party in recent days, as expectations grow that Taoiseach Simon Harris will call an election next week.

US election

3. Across the pond, US Vice President Kamala Harris and election rival Donald Trump have held competing rallies in Wisconsin’s biggest city in the final days of a volatile presidential race.

With political heat reaching a boil ahead of 5 November, Trump faced criticism for violent rhetoric targeting a high-profile Republican supporter of Harris, who lambasted him for the provocative attack.

Next top Tory

4. In the UK, the next leader of the Conservative Party will be announced today.

Either Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick will be named as Rishi Sunak’s successor, with the members’ ballot having closed on Thursday.

M1

5. Back home, passengers were evacuated from a bus in north County Dublin after it caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the scene on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between Junction 5 Balbriggan and Junction 4 Donabate shortly after 1.50am.

Lebanon

6. Over 50 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon in attacks where the Israeli military did not issue advanced evacuation notices.

Lebanon’s health department said 52 people were killed and 72 people were wounded today on strikes in Baalbek-Hermel region, north of Beirut.

Waterford

7. A cyberattack has been detected on South East Technological University’s campus in Co Waterford.

Students attending the institution in Waterford were informed today that classes will be cancelled on Monday. Staff will begin preparing resources to teach offline if the issue persists.

Novi Sad

8. At least 14 people were killed after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the president said.

The incident happened early Friday at the city’s main train station. The roof provided shade near the entrance and was a popular place for commuters – both young and old – to wait on benches.

League of Ireland

9. Shelbourne were crowned League of Ireland Premier Division champions last night for the first time since 2006 after a 1-0 win over Derry.