AT LEAST 14 PEOPLE were killed today after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the president said.

The incident happened early today at the city’s main train station. The roof provided shade near the entrance and was a popular place for commuters — both young and old — to wait on benches.

“We hope this will be the final number — 14 people have died. Of these, we have been unable to identify five individuals,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said hours after the incident.

“We must all come together to support the families of those who lost their lives and do everything in our power to minimise the damage and help those who have lost their loved ones as much as possible,” he added in an address televised nationwide.

Vucic said among the dead was a young child between the ages of six and seven years old.

“Those responsible, I assure you will be punished,” the president added.

‘Speechless’

As the sun set in Novi Sad, residents lit candles and laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims near the railway station and in the city’s main square.

“I am speechless,” resident Natasa Siladji told Radio Free Europe. “I can’t believe something like this could happen in my city.”

Earlier Friday, the head of the city’s Vojvodina Clinic, Vesna Turkulov, told reporters that three people who had been pulled from the rubble were in a serious condition, two of whom were undergoing operations.

Advertisement

“The injuries are very severe,” she said.

Cranes and excavators worked alongside emergency responders digging through the rubble to search for the survivors, according to a photographer for news agency AFP at the scene.

“The operation is still ongoing and extremely challenging. Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery,” Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said this afternoon.

The Serbian government said an official day of mourning would be held on Saturday, according to a statement published by the country’s state broadcaster.

‘Black Friday’

The Blood Transfusion Institute in Novi Sad also called on residents to donate blood following the accident, with a line forming outside the centre that remained crowded into the evening.

Serving Serbia’s second-largest city, the station fully reopened in July after three years of renovation work. Construction was still ongoing in parts of the station.

“My condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic after arriving at the station early Friday.

“This is a black Friday for us, for all of Serbia, for Novi Sad,” he added.

Serbia Railways said in a statement that the collapsed roof had not been part of the renovations completed at the station.

“Serbia Railways regrets the accident that occurred, and the causes and any new details from the investigation will be promptly announced,” the company wrote in a social media post.

A high-speed rail connection between Novi Sad and the capital Belgrade opened in March 2022.