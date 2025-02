GOOD MORNING.

1. ‘Leaders’ meeting

The first few days of this new government have “been fairly robust”, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

While the new government has spent the best part of a week being hammered for its response to Storm Éowyn and faced accusations of being absent, the pressure eased in terms of the relationship between the three coalition partners.

2. Captive exchange

Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 183 prisoners held by Israel in the fifth exchange of a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

The swap comes after President Donald Trump proposed clearing out the Gaza Strip of its inhabitants and for the United States to take over the Palestinian territory — a plan that has sparked global uproar and been rejected by Hamas.

3. Biden’s security clearance

Donald Trump has revoked his predecessor Joe Biden’s security clearance in a blizzard of new orders, while escalating his campaign to dismantle the US humanitarian agency charged with helping the world’s poorest and extending American influence around the globe.

4. US-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau has said US President Donald Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st US state is “a real thing” and is linked to the country’s rich natural resources, local media reported.

5. Gambling

Getting access to the online betting accounts of people who experienced problem gambling prior to their death could help others who have a gambling addiction, researchers have said.

6. Chatbots

DeepSeek, the Chinese company behind a new open-source AI chatbot, was issued a warning letter last week by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) voicing concerns over how the firm’s large language model used citizens’ personal data.

It’s not the first time this complex issue has come up as the DPC works to regulate fast-moving technology developments.

7. Mental health bill

The much delayed Mental Health Bill, which is set to overhaul of Ireland’s mental health laws, has been restored as part of the new government’s legislative programme.

8. Eurovision 2025

Norwegian singer Emmy has been selected as Ireland’s contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest after winning tonight’s Eurosong competition.

The 24-year-old was chosen through a combination of the results of a national jury, an international jury and a public vote after performing in The Late Late Show’s Eurosong Special on RTÉ tonight.

9. Climate crisis

Friends of the Irish Environment, an environmental group, has said that it is “disappointed” at the outcome of a High Court judgement in a case it brought against the Irish government, the Minister for Climate and the Attorney General.