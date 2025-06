GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Israel-Iran

1. Iran struck Israel with barrages of missiles overnight after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic’s nuclear and military facilities, and killed several top generals.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its air force targeted Iran’s air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area.

Ballymena

2. This week, anti-immigrant disorder spread across Northern Ireland after online speculation about multiple rapes in Ballymena inspired a wave of violence in the region.

Stephen McDermott reports on how online rumours and threats sparked the week of disorder.

‘No Kings’

3. In the US, Donald Trump will preside over a large-scale military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday, as nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests are set to take place amid deep divisions over his second term.

Organisers said the rallies would be the largest since Trump returned to office in January, adding that they were “rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarisation of our democracy.”

Deportations

4. Back home, a Montessori worker from Georgia who has been living and working in Ireland since 2022 is now awaiting deportation alongside her four-year-old son after her husband was arrested.

Ahmedabad

5. The death toll from the Air India plane crash in the northern Indian city of Ahmedabad has risen to 279.

What’s the stor-AI?

6. Dublin City Council has partnered with a company called CityMe AI to devise one of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence tour guides, a move that has been criticised by walking tour guides and historians.

Dublin Airport

7. The Attorney General has provided legal options to the Transport Minister on the Dublin Airport passenger cap, with Darragh O’Brien telling The Journal that none of the options are “easy”.

Listowel

8. Cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €170,000 have been seized after gardaí intercepted a car in Co Kerry.

Arise, Sir Becks

9. Former English footballer David Beckham has been given a knighthood as part of the King Charles’ birthday honours.