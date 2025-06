FORMER ENGLISH FOOTBALLER David Beckham has given a knighthood as part of the King Charles’ birthday honours.

Speaking this evening, the former Manchester United midfielder said he was immensely proud to have received the award, which was given to him in honour of his services to sporting and charity.

A number of well-known British personalities have also been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) including 18-year-old darts professional Luke Littler, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman and English footballer Rachel Daly.

British Darts players Luke Humphries (L) and Luke Littler were both made an MBE. Alamy, file Alamy, file

Luke Humphries, who beat Littler at the PDC World Championships in 2024, was also made an MBE.

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman and The Who singer Roger Daltrey have been knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours. West End performer Elaine Paige was given a Damehood for services to music and to charity.

With reporting by Press Association