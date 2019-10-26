This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ESSEX: A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found in a lorry in England this week.

2. #CHILE: One million Chileans have taken to the streets for the largest protests yet in a week of demonstrations that have so far killed 19 people.

3. #HIJACK: A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle and the attempted theft of a second vehicle in north Dublin.

4. #GRADUATED LICENCE: The Road Safety Authority says it is monitoring a new UK licence system that would prevent newly qualified young drivers from driving at night.

 5. #ASYLUM: The Government will establish a new group to examine whether supports given to asylum seekers, including direct provision, are fit for purpose, according to The Irish Times. 

6. #NEWS TAB: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has defended the inclusion of Breitbart News on a new feature designed to combat misinformation.

7. #GOSAFE: Around half of the employees of speed camera company GoSafe will today begin the first of a three-day strike over conditions relating to pay and rostering.

8. #CALIFORNIA: Tens of thousands of residents in California have fled their homes as firefighters tackle ongoing wildfires in the southern part of the US state.

9. #WEATHER: Overnight rain will clear in the east and southeast this morning, before dry and fairly sunny conditions develop, although there will be some showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius.

