Saturday 3 April 2021
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 8:58 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SANDY ROW: Eight police officers in the North have been injured following riots in a loyalist area of south Belfast last night.

2. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Two women are due in court this morning after being arrested for allegedly refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine following their arrival from Dubai yesterday.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country has fallen to 232, the lowest such number since before the start of the pandemic’s third wave.

4. #WASHINGTON DC: US President Joe Biden has expressed his condolences to the family of a police officer who was killed after a man rammed a car into a barricade outside the US Capitol building.

5. #TRAIN US: A group of non-EU doctors have written to TDs to ask that all frontline workers’ citizenship applications be prioritised as a gesture for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #TAIWAN: Prosecutors in Taiwan are questioning the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a rail track yesterday which caused a train disaster that killed 51 people.

7. #GRANADA: The Irish Independent reports that a 16-year-old Irish girl has died after falling in the south of Spain last week.

8. #VARIANTS OF CONCERN: The Irish Times reports that health officials raised concerns last month that Covid-19 variants are spreading in Ireland without links to international travel. 

9. #WEATHER: It will be another dry and mostly sunny day with some patchy cloud during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius.

