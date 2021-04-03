Covid-19: 232 patients in hospital as health officials urge public to keep contacts low over Easter weekend

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country has continued to fall, reaching levels not seen since before the start of the pandemic’s third wave here.

According to latest data on the HSE Daily Operations website, 232 people were treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals at 8pm last night.

The figure is the lowest such number since 19 December, when there were 212 patients in hospital with the virus – a statistic which increased significantly in the days that followed.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units and receiving ventilator care has also continued to fall.

As of 6.30pm last night, there were 60 people with Covid-19 being treated in ICUs, of whom 38 were on ventilators.

Health officials last night confirmed a further 591 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, along with eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed to the public to adhere to public health advice this weekend to ensure a safe Easter.

In a joint statement with the North’s CMO Dr Micheal McBride, Glynn said a “very dangerous, very transmissible” virus was still circulating across the island of Ireland.

“We must ask that, once again, we work together to prevent a further wave of infection by celebrating this Easter safely,” the two CMOs said.

“Please continue to stick with the public heath advice. Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.”