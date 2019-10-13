This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 9:10 AM
21 minutes ago 1,068 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849402
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUPERSTORM: At least 14 people have been killed and nine others are missing after Typhoon Hagibis slammed into Japan, leaving flooding and devastation. 

2. #WICKLOW: Nine people were injured in an incident in Enniskerry after members of a celebrating GAA team fell from the trailer of an articulated lorry.

3. #MOLLS GAP: A driver was arrested and a cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the Ring of Kerry yesterday. 

4. #BUDGET: The Data Protection Commission’s pre-Budget submission pleaded with the government for increased staff and a ‘fit-for-purpose’ Dublin office

5. #CITIZENSHIP: Applicants waiting to receive Irish citizenship from the Department of Justice fear they could now be waiting years before approval. 

6. #SYRIA: The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has urged its US allies to assume their “moral obligations” to protect them from a cross-border Turkish offensive

7. #KIDS GO FREE: More free public transport travel for kids that use a Leap card could be on the way.

8. #WATER: Ireland is losing around 43% of its treated drinking water in leaks throughout its piping system, and is spending around €100 million a year to try to reduce those leaks.

9. #JOINING THE RANKS: Pope Francis creates five new saints today, including Britain’s Cardinal John Henry Newman and a nun dubbed the “Mother Teresa of Brazil”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie