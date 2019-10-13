The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUPERSTORM: At least 14 people have been killed and nine others are missing after Typhoon Hagibis slammed into Japan, leaving flooding and devastation.

2. #WICKLOW: Nine people were injured in an incident in Enniskerry after members of a celebrating GAA team fell from the trailer of an articulated lorry.

3. #MOLLS GAP: A driver was arrested and a cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the Ring of Kerry yesterday.

4. #BUDGET: The Data Protection Commission’s pre-Budget submission pleaded with the government for increased staff and a ‘fit-for-purpose’ Dublin office.

5. #CITIZENSHIP: Applicants waiting to receive Irish citizenship from the Department of Justice fear they could now be waiting years before approval.

6. #SYRIA: The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has urged its US allies to assume their “moral obligations” to protect them from a cross-border Turkish offensive

7. #KIDS GO FREE: More free public transport travel for kids that use a Leap card could be on the way.

8. #WATER: Ireland is losing around 43% of its treated drinking water in leaks throughout its piping system, and is spending around €100 million a year to try to reduce those leaks.

9. #JOINING THE RANKS: Pope Francis creates five new saints today, including Britain’s Cardinal John Henry Newman and a nun dubbed the “Mother Teresa of Brazil”.