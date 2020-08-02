The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CO-LIVING Locals in Dublin’s north inner city have appealed to An Bord Pleanála seeking to prevent a co-living development which secured planning permission in June.

2. #TIKTOK Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok – the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns, according to reports.

3. #ROBBERY One man has been arrested and an investigation launched following an armed robbery at a premises in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

4. #TROUBLE BREWING Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places where cases are surging.

5. #PULSE Gardaí are unable to provide figures on the number of seizures involving nitrous oxide due to limitations of the force’s IT system, known as Pulse.

6. #PUP Around 10,000 people who had their Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) cut from €350 to €203 last month appealed the measure, but less than one-tenth of them have been successful so far.

7. #FIGURES Health officials have confirmed a further 45 cases of Covid-19 in this country, with no new deaths reported.

8. #GOVERNMENT Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the new government got off to a “rocky start” and made some errors that could have been avoided.

9. #AIMSIR Weather conditions will be cool today, with bright or sunny spells to begin and scattered showers arriving later this evening, although mainly in Atlantic coastal areas.