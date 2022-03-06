The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Ukraine latest

1. Putin has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army’s invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance today and his economy is increasingly hit by sanctions.

In the latest efforts to freeze Moscow out of the world economy, US-based card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced they will suspend operations in Russia, while world leaders vowed to act over the intensifying onslaught.

Safe Passage

2. Safe passage corridors will open again to allow residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol to flee, a Russian official has said a day after a promised ceasefire collapsed amid scenes of terror.

Seized Cash and Yachts

3. Italian authories said they have seized over €140 million worth of assets, including superyachts, from Russian oligarchs.

The luxury yachts and villas are located in some of its most picturesque destinations, including Sardinia, the Ligurian coast and Lake Como.

Embassy Paint Attack

4. A priest who threw red paint over the Russian embassy in Dublin has urged people in Ireland to continue to protest against the war in Ukraine.

Fr Fergal MacDonagh was among speakers who addressed a rally in Dublin city centre that was attended by several thousand protesters yesterday.

Mother and Baby Homes

5. A new commission of investigation tasked with examining the experiences of people who were boarded out as children should be set up as a matter of urgency, a number of survivors have said.

Tornado

6. At least six people, including four children, have died following a tornado in the US state of Iowa.

Shane Warne

7. The Australian cricket legend will be given a state funeral following his sudden death on Friday.

Made in Manchester

8. Our colleagues over at The42.ie have looked at how the early days of playing for Manchester City shaped the lives of four well-known Irish footballers.

Weather

9. A very cold start this morning with widespread sharp or severe frost and icy stretches on roads. The frost will gradually clear through the morning. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast breezes. Full forecast here.