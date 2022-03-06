#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 6 March 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Russia threatens Ukrainian “statehood”, Italy seizes oligarchs’ superyachts and Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 8:51 AM
58 minutes ago 3,060 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5702485
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine latest

1. Putin has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army’s invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance today and his economy is increasingly hit by sanctions.

In the latest efforts to freeze Moscow out of the world economy, US-based card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced they will suspend operations in Russia, while world leaders vowed to act over the intensifying onslaught.

Safe Passage

2. Safe passage corridors will open again to allow residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol to flee, a Russian official has said a day after a promised ceasefire collapsed amid scenes of terror.

Seized Cash and Yachts

3. Italian authories said they have seized over €140 million worth of assets, including superyachts, from Russian oligarchs. 

The luxury yachts and villas are located in some of its most picturesque destinations, including Sardinia, the Ligurian coast and Lake Como.

Embassy Paint Attack

4. A priest who threw red paint over the Russian embassy in Dublin has urged people in Ireland to continue to protest against the war in Ukraine.

Fr Fergal MacDonagh was among speakers who addressed a rally in Dublin city centre that was attended by several thousand protesters yesterday.

Mother and Baby Homes

5. A new commission of investigation tasked with examining the experiences of people who were boarded out as children should be set up as a matter of urgency, a number of survivors have said.

Tornado

6. At least six people, including four children, have died following a tornado in the US state of Iowa.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

Shane Warne

7. The Australian cricket legend will be given a state funeral following his sudden death on Friday.

Made in Manchester

8. Our colleagues over at The42.ie have looked at how the early days of playing for Manchester City shaped the lives of four well-known Irish footballers.

Weather

9. A very cold start this morning with widespread sharp or severe frost and icy stretches on roads. The frost will gradually clear through the morning. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast breezes. Full forecast here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie