Roscrea

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton spoke to people in Roscrea to see how they feel ahead of the general election, ten months after the Tipperary town hit the headlines for protests against the housing of international protection applicants there.

In interviews with many people living in the town, conversations frequently turned to Racket Hall, the former hotel located on the town’s outskirts, which has been housing families since the start of the year.

US election

2. With just over 48 hours to go until Election Day in the US, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are visiting key swing states in a last push to sway undecided voters on the final weekend of campaigning.

Seventy-five million people have already cast early ballots as the hours tick down to the Election Day climax on 5 November.

GE24

3. Back at home, a new opinion poll by the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks has found that Fine Gael is still the most popular party as the general election draws nearer.

Those polled indicated a high preference for a coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and Independents, with 69% choosing this option, compared to 31% who chose a Sinn Féin-led government excluding Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Gaza

4. The World Health Organisation has said that four children were among six people wounded in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in northern Gaza.

The UN agency only restarted the second round of vaccinations in northern Gaza on Saturday after being forced to suspend them earlier because of Israeli bombardments.

Charleville

5. A woman in her 70s has died and a man in his 60s has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Cork.

The collision occurred on Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork shortly before 2pm on Saturday.

Dynamic pricing

6. Paul O’Donoghue looks at electronic dynamic pricing and says that Irish consumers should prepare for it to be used in supermarkets.

While the practice is still uncommon in supermarkets, some have become early adopters, such as the Rema 1000 chain, which has almost 700 locations across Norway. The company uses dynamic pricing to constantly adjust the cost of its products.

Courts

7. A mother of one in her forties who allegedly had all the items required for a “meth lab” in her Killarney home when Gardaí searched it on Thursday has been denied bail at Cork District Court.

Anna Entrambasaguas was charged with possession for sale and supply of crystal meth and with possession of forged or stolen driving licences.

Tibnine

8. A monument commemorating Irish soldiers killed in the last 40 years on peacekeeping duty in Lebanon has suffered damage in recent bombing raids by Israel that have also devastated an Irish funded orphanage in the village of Tibnine.

The Monument in a cedar grove is within the mostly Christian hamlet located 20 kilometres by road to the south from the main Irish base at Camp Shamrock.

Premier League

9. Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and go top of the Premier League thanks to Mohamed Salah’s stunning winner at Anfield on Saturday.