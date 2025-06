GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Land Use Review

1. Draft proposals from a land review commissioned by the last government to address future land use in Ireland and make the sector climate neutral up to 2050 show a major shift towards dairy farming.

The draft recommendations in the Land Use Review – seen by The Journal – are likely to cause anger among environmentalists, given disputes of recent years around the environmental pollution arising from intensive dairy farming.

California

2. Donald Trump has ordered 2,000 US National Guard troops to the streets of Los Angeles in what the White House said was an effort to quell “lawlessness” amid protests over immigration enforcement raids.

The US president took federal control of California’s state military to push soldiers into the country’s second-biggest city, where they could face off against demonstrators.

Portarlington

3. A child living at a centre for disabilities in Co Laois had the same timetable for months on end, except for one trip to the zoo last year.

Inspectors from HIQA found that staff at Lotus Care Ltd’s Corrig Woods centre near Portarlington set “limited and repetitive activities” in the case of at least two of the four children living at the facility.

Trump v Musk

4. Elon Musk could face “serious consequences” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections, according to Donald Trump, who said he has no desire to repair his relationship with the billionaire.

Derelict buildings

5. The number of vacant premises owned by the Office of Public Works currently stands at more than 70 properties, including nearly 20 garda buildings which have been empty for over a decade.

The Vatican

6. Bogus videos and audio of Pope Leo XIV have been racking up millions of views, while dozens of YouTube and TikTok pages have been churning out AI-generated messages delivered in the new pope’s voice.

Housing

7. Paul O’Donoghue’s analysis of why interest rate cuts may be good news for Irish homeowners, but not so much for those trying to buy a house.

Beyond the Pale

8. Organisers of the Beyond the Pale music festival have confirmed that the festival will go ahead next week as planned – following confusion and reports that staff and vendors had been informed otherwise, and that the festival had gone into liquidation.

The Rebels

9. Cork dethroned Limerick to become Munster senior hurling champions for the first time since 2018 after an evening of drama at the Gaelic Grounds.