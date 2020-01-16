The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VIOLENCE: Former Assistant Garda Commissioner Jack Nolan is to head up a taskforce in North Dublin in the wake of violence in Darndale and nearby areas.

2. #COOLOCK: Gardaí last night confirmed that the dismembered remains found in Coolock, Dublin earlier this week are of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods from Drogheda.

3. #WEATHER: Status Yellow wind warnings are in place for eight counties around the country this morning.

4. #JETTING OFF: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he would not use the government jet to travel between Dublin and his home in Cork.

5. #DEMOCRATS: Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released by CNN.

6. #EPSTEIN: Jeffrey Epstein may have sexually abused and trafficked girls as young as 12 on his private island until as recently as 2019, according to a new lawsuit.

7. #HOMELESS: A man remains in serious condition in hospital after the tent he was in was “removed” on Tuesday afternoon, RTÉ reports.

8. #IMPEACHMENT: Articles of impeachment charging US President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress will be formally read to the Senate today.

