The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUMMER: Local authorities are being encouraged by the Tánaiste to “do what they can” for local restaurants and cafes by supporting outdoor seating where possible in towns and cities this summer.

2. #LOYALISTS: Loyalist paramilitary organisations have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are withdrawing support for Northern Ireland’s historic peace agreement.

3. #CAPITOL: Washington’s security posture has been bolstered after threats of a possible “breach” of the US Capitol today, with the House of Representatives changing its voting plans.

4. #CALIFORNIA: The 13 people killed in an SUV crash involving migrants sneaking into the US had entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, immigration officials have said.

5. #PLANNING: A planning application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 299 apartments and a 22-bed hotel near the Goat pub in south Dublin.

6. #VACCINES: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he expects more than 80% of people will be offered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June.

7. #SWEDEN: A man armed with an axe has injured eight people in a town in southern Sweden before being shot and arrested.

8. #COVID: A further 566 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.