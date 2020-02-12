This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 7:47 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEATHER: People are being urged to take care on the roads this morning as a Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place until 10am. 

2. #COURTS: A Cork hospital has been criticised after a 17-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries was sexually assaulted in a ward in 2018. 

3. #WINNER WINNER: There has been an Irish winner of the €17 million Euromillions jackpot ticket last night. 

4. #UNITED STATES: Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, narrowly beating Pete Buttigieg in the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination fight. 

5. #COVID-19: 65 people have been tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Ireland, but there have been no confirmed cases.  

6. #TAOISEACH: Fine Gael politicians have been rallying against any suggestion that Leo Varadkar should step aside as leader of Fine Gael.  

7. #CIA: The Irish government unwittingly purchased and operated encryption equipment from a company secretly owned by the CIA in the 1980s, the Irish Times reports on its front page. 

8. #CRIME: A Lithuanian crime gang active in Dublin is suspected of the thefts and distribution of stolen high-end bicycles across Europe. 

Comments have been closed due for legal reasons in one of these stories. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

