The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEATHER: People are being urged to take care on the roads this morning as a Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place until 10am.

2. #COURTS: A Cork hospital has been criticised after a 17-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries was sexually assaulted in a ward in 2018.

3. #WINNER WINNER: There has been an Irish winner of the €17 million Euromillions jackpot ticket last night.

4. #UNITED STATES: Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, narrowly beating Pete Buttigieg in the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination fight.

5. #COVID-19: 65 people have been tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Ireland, but there have been no confirmed cases.

6. #TAOISEACH: Fine Gael politicians have been rallying against any suggestion that Leo Varadkar should step aside as leader of Fine Gael.

7. #CIA: The Irish government unwittingly purchased and operated encryption equipment from a company secretly owned by the CIA in the 1980s, the Irish Times reports on its front page.

8. #CRIME: A Lithuanian crime gang active in Dublin is suspected of the thefts and distribution of stolen high-end bicycles across Europe.

Comments have been closed due for legal reasons in one of these stories.