1. Trump rejects leaked intel on Iran

Despite a leaked US intelligence report stating US strikes on Iran have likely only set the country’s nuclear programme back by several months, Trump has insisted the sites were “completely destroyed”.

2. Nitrous oxide

A psychedelic drug, used by teenagers and party goers, could be bought by Irish shoppers on popular online sites.

The Journal Investigates found large canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, on online classified ad sites and even the Irish version of Amazon.

3. Ship explosion in Limerick

Two Filipino sailors were taken to hospital with chest and head injuries after an explosion onboard a ship in Foynes, Co Limerick yesterday evening.

A HSE helicopter, Fire Brigade and Gardaí rushed to the scene after the detonation – thought to be a cylinder.

4. Dublin house prices

The average price of a second-hand home in Dublin is now €600,047, as market value continues to rise nationwide.

In the rest of Ireland, the average price of a home has risen to €313,453, according to the DNG National Price Gauge.

5. Domestic abuse

A third of women who contacted Women’s Aid last year were being subjected to domestic abuse by a former partner, the organisation’s annual report has revealed.

In 2024, Women’s Aid’s national and regional frontline services received the highest number of contacts in its 50 year history, with 32,144 contacts – an increase of 12% on the year previous.

6. Hit-and-run investigation

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the 14th anniversary of a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed 20-year-old Fintan Traynor in Lemgare, Co Monaghan.

7. New York mayoral primary

Zohran Mamdani has dealt a stunning blow to Andrew Cuomo, winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary in a major political upset.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman representing Queens, declared victory last night after securing a commanding lead in the first round of voting.

8. Vaccine uptake

Ireland has the third lowest childhood vaccine coverage among high-income nations globally.

It also has the sixth lowest coverage among the countries on the European continent and the second lowest among western European nations.