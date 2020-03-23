This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Can you finish these 90's song lyrics?

Cast your mind back.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 29,619 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054733

OASIS OR BLUR. The Spice Girls. Boyzone. Rave music. Madchester.

The 1990s music scene was a lot different to what we have today. 

Let’s get straight to the point.

Do you fancy your chances of finishing off all these lyrics?

Best of luck.

Ska-badabadabadoo-belidabbelydabbladabbladabblabab-belibabbelibabbelibabbelabbelo-doobelidoo. I'm the [????]"
Youtube
Batman
Scatman

Bartman
Hypeman
I want to stand with you on a mountain. I want to bathe with you in the sea. I want to lay like this forever. [???]
Savage Garden/Youtube
There ain't nothing else to see
I bet you will certainly agree

Until the sky falls down on me
And then I can no longer pee
You'd be there, when I needed somebody. You'd be there, the only one who could help me. I got a picture of you in my mind. [???]
Boyzone/Youtube
Never knew it could be so wrong
Always knew it would be so wrong

Never knew it had been so long
What's it doing in there?
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo. What the hell am I doing here? [???]
Radiohead/Youtube
Where am I going?
I don't belong here

I want to go home
This isn't my house
I'm too sexy for my shirt. Too sexy for my shirt. [???]
Radial/Youtube
So sexy it hurts
Too sexy yeah

So sexy by far
On second thought, I'm only moderately attractive
Girls who are boys. Who like boys to be girls. Who do [???] like they're [???].
Parlophone Record/Youtube
Who do boys like they're girls
Who do girls like they're boys
Strumming my pain with his fingers. Singing my [???] with his words. Killing me softly with his song.
Fugees/Youtube
Soul
Time

Life
Very expensive car
Don't speak, I know what you're thinkin'. I don't need your [???]. Don't tell me 'cause it hurts.
No Doubt/Youtube
Excuses
Reasons

Stories
Rational conclusions
I say hey boy, sittin' in your tree. Mummy always wants you to come for tea. Don't be shy, straighten up your tie. [???]
B*witched/Youtube
Come around here please tell me why
Get down off your cloud before I cry

Get down from your treehouse sitting in the sky
Come out here, watch this washing dry
I thought that I heard you laughing. I thought that I heard you [???]. I think I thought I saw you try.
REM/Youtube
Say
Sing
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie