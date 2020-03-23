Quiz: Can you finish these 90's song lyrics?

OASIS OR BLUR. The Spice Girls. Boyzone. Rave music. Madchester.
The 1990s music scene was a lot different to what we have today.
Let’s get straight to the point.
Do you fancy your chances of finishing off all these lyrics?
Best of luck.
OASIS OR BLUR. The Spice Girls. Boyzone. Rave music. Madchester.
The 1990s music scene was a lot different to what we have today.
Let’s get straight to the point.
Do you fancy your chances of finishing off all these lyrics?
Best of luck.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (22)