#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

'A dour political hack': Trump levels stinging criticism at Mitch McConnell

Trump also criticised McConnell for failing to do more to back his unfounded claims of election fraud.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 6:47 AM
1 hour ago 6,965 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5356719

trump-attacks-dour-leader-mcconnell Donald Trump talks to the press as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks on in January 2019. Source: Douliery Olivier/ABACA

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on senior Republican Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”.

The statement is the latest sign of deepening divisions within the party, after McConnell said Trump was the one who incited the deadly attack on the US Capitol last month.

McConnell said that only after he joined other Republicans in voting against the former president’s conviction during a Senate impeachment trial that accused Trump of provoking the mob into action.

In a statement released by Trump’s political action committee, he said: “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm.”

Of the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, the statement added: “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

A spokesperson for McConnell did not immediately return requests for comment.

McConnell said he voted to acquit Trump because the Senate has no jurisdiction over an ex-president – even though he had rejected a push from Democrats to start the trial when Trump was still in office.

Related Read

16.02.21 US congressman sues Donald Trump under Ku Klux Klan Act over role in deadly riot at US Capitol

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said on Saturday, after Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, was acquitted on a 57-43 vote.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

McConnell had remained loyal to Trump during nearly all of his four years in office, when the pair were the two most powerful members of the Republican Party.

But, after Trump spent months making baseless claims that election fraud cost him the November election against Democrat Joe Biden, McConnell said that overturning the vote because of objections from the losing side would see American democracy enter “a death spiral”.

In his statement, Trump criticised McConnell for failing to do more to back his unfounded claims of election fraud.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also said McConnell “begged” for his endorsement in the senator’s home state of Kentucky while running for re-election last year – and suggested he would work to defeat McConnell and his Republican allies, saying he planned to “back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great”.

“This is a big moment for our country,” Trump wrote, “and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie