VIEWERS IN IRELAND hoping to watch the latest dramatisation of the UK’s Prince Andrew’s disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC have been left to wait a little while longer – with the programme not available here yet.

A Very Royal Scandal debuted on Amazon Prime’s streaming service last week – and is an entirely separate beast to last year’s Gillian Anderson-starring Scoop on Netflix – but an Irish distributor has yet to be announced.

This latest retelling of the BBC Newsnight interview and all the toing and froing around it sees Welsh actor Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew and Ruth Wilson takes on the role of Emily Maitlis, who conducted the interview with the embattled royal.

Sheen and Maitlis have been on the publicity trail for it – including on the News Agents podcast that Maitlis defected to after leaving her role at Newsnight.

Andrew did the interview to address his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased American financier and convicted sex offender, denouncing allegations that he knew Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked for sex by Epstein.

Six months later, Andrew announced he would indefinitely withdraw from his public roles.

Michael Sheen, Emily Maitlis and Ruth Wilson at the UK special screening for Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal in London earlier this month. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Amazon Prime confirmed to The Journal that the show is not available here.

This is likely because the show is produced independently of Amazon Prime, coming from Blueprint Pictures and Sony Pictures Television (the latter owns a stake in Blueprint Pictures).

It means that Amazon may have limited screening rights for the programme, with the producers able to sell the rights to different territories such as Ireland.

Blueprint’s cofounder Graham Broadbent is listed as an executive producer for A Very Royal Scandal alongside Emily Maitlis, who conducted the infamous 2019 with Prince Andrew five years ago.

The company has a niche in dramatising Britain’s public life scandals, having previously made A Very English Scandal with Hugh Grant in 2018.

Until an Irish distributor is announced, you may have to make do with Scoop.