WE’RE IN FOR another week of warm weather — but it’s kicking off with bouts of rain tonight and tomorrow.

Met Éireann’s forecast indicates that today will bring spells of sunshine over the western half of the country, with cloudier conditions further east, along with scattered patches of rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures today should be around 15 to 19 degrees, followed by a mild night with temperatures not falling below eight to 11 degrees, though there’ll be some showers overnight that possibly turn heavy,

Tomorrow is expected to bring sunny spells and showers.

Some heavy or thundery downpours are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, Met Éireann says, though more northern parts of the country will likely hold dry.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will reach around 18 to 23 degrees, with warmest conditions in the west.

Wednesday should start off sunny with showers developing in the west and southwest later on and highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees.

Later in the week, Thursday and Friday should be dry days with long spells of sunshine, Met Éireann says, with highs again reaching the low 20s, followed by a warm and dry weekend.