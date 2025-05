GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about a missing Dublin teenager who was last seen two days ago.

Aaron Gorman, 14, was reported missing from his home in Dundrum, Dublin 16 on Monday.

He is described as being around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of slim build with red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Aaron was wearing a black hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and runners.

His family are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Gardaí are requesting that anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts contact Dundrum Garda Station on (01) 6665600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.