This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Abba are releasing new music - but first, test your knowledge here

You’ll sadly have to wait until 2021 for the new tunes.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
59 minutes ago 7,424 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157525

PA-1091803 (1)

2020 HAS PUT a dampener on all of our plans.

That includes Abba, who planned to release new music this year.

The Swedish group announced in 2018 that they were stepping back into the studio together for the first time in decades.

The new music was slated for 2020, but will instead be released in 2021 due to ‘technical difficulties’. We won’t hold it against them.

In light of the news this week, we’ve put together a quick quiz to test your knowledge of the group.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

TheJournal.ie's style guide dictates that acronyms commonly pronounced as a single word are written like that - so NASA is Nasa, NATO is Nato, and ABBA is Abba. What is ABBA an acronym of?
The first letter of the hometown of each member of the band.
The first letter of the first name of each member of the band.

I don't know, something in Swedish probably?
It's not an acronym
Where in Sweden was the band formed back in 1972?
Uppsala
Downnsala

Stockholm
Gothenburg
The band's original name was a play on words, based on how the Swedish terms for "party people" and "engaged people" are quite similar. What was it?
Engagerad
Festgäster

Folkgrupp
Festfolk
The band didn't make it to Eurovision Song Contest with Ring Ring in 1973, but what song won it for them the following year?
Mamma Mia
Waterloo

Fernando
Irelande Douze Pointe
What single was the band's only US number one?
Dancing Queen
Take a Chance on Me

I Ain't Nothin' But A Swedish Cowboy (God Bless The Flag)
Mamma Mia
Who divorced first?
Björn and Agnetha
Benny and Anni-Frid
In later years, the band's music began to portray the romantic and personal difficulties they were experiencing. When did they finally decide to call it a day?
1973
1978

1982
1995
The band's music saw a resurgence in popularity with the musical Mamma Mia. When did it open?
1999
2008

1990
1965 - incredibly, it was released before the band were even formed.
How many new songs are the band releasing next year?
1
10

5
200
And finally, in Take A Chance on Me, how many times is 'chance' said?
276
581

1499
Exactly 24
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
You are a member of Abba.
There's no way you could have known all that without being Agnetha, Björn, Benny, or Anni-Frid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You know your pop!
You're a regular dancing queen, aren't you? Feel the beat from the tambourine etc.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Not bad!
You must like your Abba, but it's impossible to know everything, right? Especially when you work all night, you work all day, to pay the bills you have to pay.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
You took a chance on it, anyway.
Brush up a bit on your Abba knowledge. Perhaps if you've got no place to go? When you're feeling down?
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Swedish pop music not your strong suit, right?
You gave up on this quiz. Surrendered, perhaps, much like Napoleon at Waterloo did surrender.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ah here, had you not heard of Abba before now?
That's your only excuse.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie