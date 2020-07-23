Quiz: Abba are releasing new music - but first, test your knowledge here

2020 HAS PUT a dampener on all of our plans.

That includes Abba, who planned to release new music this year.

The Swedish group announced in 2018 that they were stepping back into the studio together for the first time in decades.

The new music was slated for 2020, but will instead be released in 2021 due to ‘technical difficulties’. We won’t hold it against them.

In light of the news this week, we’ve put together a quick quiz to test your knowledge of the group.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now