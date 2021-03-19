Academy Award nominees told they must attend in person, with no virtual attendance permitted

THE 93RD ACADEMY Awards will take place later this year, without allowing for virtual attendance by nominees.

The awards show is unlike both the Emmy’s and the Golden Globes, which instead allowed for winners to accept their award virtually rather than attending the ceremony in person.

US showbiz site Deadline first published the letter, which outlined plans by producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins.

Nominees will have to attend the award ceremony in person in order to accept the award, otherwise, the Academy will accept the award on their behalf.

The producers of the Oscars said in a letter to nominees that they had gone to “great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person”.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” they said.

In their letter, the producers said that their reasoning behind the decision was due to a belief that using a virtual setting would diminish their efforts to provide an enjoyable evening, both for nominees and for “the millions of fans around the world”.

There will also be on-site Covid-19 teams with testing capability, according to the producers.

They will also be issuing specific instructions to the nominees about attendance, depending on whether or not they are located within Los Angeles.

Casual dress is also not being accepted by the Academy for the Oscars, unlike previous virtual events which saw some winners dressed casually in their homes.

“We’re aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” said the letter from the producers.

The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre on 25 April, with a preshow planned to take place at the Union Station railway hub.