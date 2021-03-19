#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 March 2021
Advertisement

Academy Award nominees told they must attend in person, with no virtual attendance permitted

Winners must attend the ceremony in person, otherwise the Academy will be accepting the award on their behalf.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 19 Mar 2021, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 6,023 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5386354
Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the usual backdrop of the Oscars
Image: DPA/PA Images
Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the usual backdrop of the Oscars
Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the usual backdrop of the Oscars
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE 93RD ACADEMY Awards will take place later this year, without allowing for virtual attendance by nominees.

The awards show is unlike both the Emmy’s and the Golden Globes, which instead allowed for winners to accept their award virtually rather than attending the ceremony in person.

US showbiz site Deadline first published the letter, which outlined plans by producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins.

Nominees will have to attend the award ceremony in person in order to accept the award, otherwise, the Academy will accept the award on their behalf.

The producers of the Oscars said in a letter to nominees that they had gone to “great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person”.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” they said.

In their letter, the producers said that their reasoning behind the decision was due to a belief that using a virtual setting would diminish their efforts to provide an enjoyable evening, both for nominees and for “the millions of fans around the world”.

There will also be on-site Covid-19 teams with testing capability, according to the producers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They will also be issuing specific instructions to the nominees about attendance, depending on whether or not they are located within Los Angeles.

Casual dress is also not being accepted by the Academy for the Oscars, unlike previous virtual events which saw some winners dressed casually in their homes.

“We’re aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” said the letter from the producers.

The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre on 25 April, with a preshow planned to take place at the Union Station railway hub.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie